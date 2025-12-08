Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 141,221 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,221 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,809,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 0.3%
WMT stock opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $918.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $244,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 617,318 shares in the company, valued at $68,664,281.14. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rubrik’s Massive Rebound: Why the Next Leg Higher Could Be Fast
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Five Below and Dollar Tree Earnings Signal a Shopper Shift
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Ulta’s Stock May Be Set for a Glow-Up—20% Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.