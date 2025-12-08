Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 141,221 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,221 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3%

WMT stock opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $918.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $244,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 617,318 shares in the company, valued at $68,664,281.14. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.