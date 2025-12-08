Jump Financial LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. $FUBO

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436,479 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 1.09% of fuboTV worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 170,585 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $539,048.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,310.48. The trade was a 56.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 138,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $438,459.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,563,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,702.80. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,599. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $975.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.90.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.