StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas $BOIL

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 386.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $1,751,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $3,029,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 8,623.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $109.77.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

