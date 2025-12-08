Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $117.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.