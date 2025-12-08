Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
IJS opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $117.51.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
