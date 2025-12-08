Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,017 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.15% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 269.3% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,108,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,504,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,594,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8%

BMRN opened at $53.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $73.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $776.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $88.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Read Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.