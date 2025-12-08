Jump Financial LLC Sells 39,995 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Enphase Energy worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 24,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $78.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $410.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $153,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at $50,197,546.08. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,733,596 shares in the company, valued at $50,499,651.48. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

