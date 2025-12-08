VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Stake Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,598 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,155,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 394,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 163,016 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4%

GDX opened at $81.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

