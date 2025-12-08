Jump Financial LLC Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 169.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Agree Realty worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 41.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ADC opened at $73.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 183.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,986,017. This represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 638,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,110,533.44. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,042 shares of company stock worth $2,045,778. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

