StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $100.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

