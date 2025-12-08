Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,104,055 Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,104,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,656,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rocket Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,044.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 251.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of RKT opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.78 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $48,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,005,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,644.36. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $133,650. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

