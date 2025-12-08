StoneX Group Inc. Trims Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 37.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cummins by 44.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $628.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.53.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1%

CMI stock opened at $510.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $515.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

