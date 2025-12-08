iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 159.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,485 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.47 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2884 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

