Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 32,406 Shares of Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 3,320.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lineage were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LINE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lineage during the second quarter worth $606,642,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lineage by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,364,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,587 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the first quarter valued at $37,468,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the second quarter worth about $9,905,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1,396.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 215,423 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LINE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lineage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Lineage in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Lineage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lineage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other Lineage news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,400. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 109,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,468.78. This represents a 209.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 129,000 shares of company stock worth $4,366,940. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of LINE opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. Lineage’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is currently -267.09%.

Lineage Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Articles

