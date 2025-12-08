Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Sells 42,521 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 42,521 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 890.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $269.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.76. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,383,885.76. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 728,971 shares of company stock worth $225,494,313 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $417.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.94.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

