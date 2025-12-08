Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.10. 904,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 241,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90.

Image Scan Stock Up 10.7%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Image Scan alerts:

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.