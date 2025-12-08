Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2025

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGEGet Free Report) traded up 10.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.10. 904,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 241,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90.

Image Scan Stock Up 10.7%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Image Scan (LON:IGEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Image Scan

(Get Free Report)

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.