Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 182.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $63.36 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

