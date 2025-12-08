Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 234.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Haleon by 267.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.42.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

