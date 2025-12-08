Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,188,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 68,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 21.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,455,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 260,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Insider Activity at EZCORP

In related news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $162,864.76. Following the sale, the director owned 133,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,345.42. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EZCORP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Up 0.6%

EZPW stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.