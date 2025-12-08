Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 8,945 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. $TPB

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 253.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $100.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.46. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 21,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $2,107,321.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 290,765 shares in the company, valued at $29,082,315.30. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brittani Cushman sold 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $1,550,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,280.42. This trade represents a 30.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,220 shares of company stock worth $6,434,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

