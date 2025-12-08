Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 22.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 644,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,226 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Camtek from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $117.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $129.41.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.