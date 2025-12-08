Reviewing Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capcom and SJM”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $1.11 billion 11.29 $319.78 million $0.48 24.58 SJM $3.69 billion 0.62 $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Capcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SJM.

This table compares Capcom and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 31.30% 26.74% 21.01% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Capcom and SJM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 1 1 0 2.50 SJM 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Capcom has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capcom beats SJM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates and manages a hotel; and offers catering, leasing, retail, and related activities. It also provides marketing and promotion, property development preparation, casino operations management, dredging, customer, retail, human resources and project management, shopping mall management, food and beverage, treasury, management, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

