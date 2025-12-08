Metcash (ASX:MTS) Insider Buys A$16,835.00 in Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.37 per share, with a total value of A$16,835.00.

Metcash Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.

Metcash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Metcash’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Metcash Company Profile

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

