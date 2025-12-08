Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of AutoNation worth $27,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,261,000 after buying an additional 219,474 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,964,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,749,000 after acquiring an additional 149,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,085,000 after purchasing an additional 139,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 144.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,994 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.11.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $215.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.