New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 58,901 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,722,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,901 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,009,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 318,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $4,429,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,838,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,570,926,000 after purchasing an additional 424,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.31, for a total value of $6,935,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,843.65. This represents a 82.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,442 shares of company stock worth $26,280,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $673.42 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $673.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $870.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.