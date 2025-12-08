Marshall Wace LLP Has $26.70 Million Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 2,398.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,146,136 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of Lucid Group worth $26,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lucid Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lucid Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 50.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $13.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

