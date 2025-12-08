46,261 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. $AUB Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,625,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.61.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.92 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.