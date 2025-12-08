SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $518,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UJAN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

