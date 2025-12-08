155,464 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 155,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,937,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,235 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,829,000 after purchasing an additional 401,472 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IYW opened at $202.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

