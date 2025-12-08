Marshall Wace LLP Sells 33,419 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,419 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Rubrik worth $27,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBRK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rubrik by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,317 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 8,282.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after acquiring an additional 580,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 200.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 58,258 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $103.00.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $243,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 509,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,682.46. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $619,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,612.50. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 115,966 shares of company stock worth $8,777,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBRK. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

