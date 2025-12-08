Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.24% of FTAI Aviation worth $28,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 178,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after buying an additional 63,181 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 23.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,341 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 47.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 34,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FTAI opened at $177.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.07. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $194.36.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

