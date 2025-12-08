TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 924,432 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of TransUnion worth $36,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,720,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,539,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,503,000 after purchasing an additional 274,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in TransUnion by 119.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,646,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,335 shares during the period.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.73. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $101.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $84,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 62,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,231.68. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $247,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

