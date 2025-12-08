ThredUp Inc. $TDUP Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492,015 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.70% of ThredUp worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $75,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter worth $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 135.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Price Performance

ThredUp stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Homer sold 68,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $507,216.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,170,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,607.14. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 368,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,197.20. The trade was a 21.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

