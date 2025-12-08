Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,664 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.27% of Mosaic worth $31,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $3,472,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $2,044,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MOS stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.33%.The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

