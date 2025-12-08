Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,367 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $994,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,387.98. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $13,780,275.00. Following the sale, the director owned 393,332 shares in the company, valued at $69,938,362.92. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 122,393 shares of company stock worth $21,568,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $169.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

