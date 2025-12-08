Marshall Wace LLP Has $29.63 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $29,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,180,000 after acquiring an additional 63,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after purchasing an additional 362,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,487,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $171.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

In related news, Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,098.55. This trade represents a 33.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

