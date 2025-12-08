Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 283,122 Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 283,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,719,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Encompass Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

