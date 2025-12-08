Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892,883 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of James Hardie Industries worth $31,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,718,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,938 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $90,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after buying an additional 1,662,743 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 2,054.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,149,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after buying an additional 1,096,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5,001.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 978,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

JHX stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

