Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,380,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,577 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.50% of Leggett & Platt worth $30,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $10,706,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.9%

LEG stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Featured Stories

