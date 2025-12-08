Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,419,000 after purchasing an additional 704,790 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,773,000 after buying an additional 1,152,440 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,675,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,498,000 after buying an additional 324,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,148,379,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after acquiring an additional 680,228 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.44.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $330.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.87.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

