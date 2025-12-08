New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,348,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $129.00 price objective on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $125.46 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia K. Wagner sold 13,491 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $1,689,477.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $562,908.85. The trade was a 75.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $351,877.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,031.26. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,932 shares of company stock worth $2,869,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.