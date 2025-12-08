Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 360,277 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 427.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,277 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $31,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after buying an additional 4,218,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $191,935,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,492 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $40.05 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $139.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

