Marshall Wace LLP Sells 445,593 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $35,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 8,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -404.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.