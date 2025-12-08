Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,676 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Renasant by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Renasant Increases Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $269.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Renasant

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.