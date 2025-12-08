REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of REV Group worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 5,215.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.13. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. DA Davidson lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Baird R W cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

