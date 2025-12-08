Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,379 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.07% of Inter & Co. Inc. worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $99,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

INTR opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.46%. Equities analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

