Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,132 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,283 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $34,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,916,693 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $421,524,000 after buying an additional 1,936,313 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,102,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $297,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 300.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,454,006 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,900.90. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,869 shares of company stock worth $26,878,477. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $204.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

