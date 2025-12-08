Invesco Ltd. Purchases 171,275 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,275 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.72% of Badger Meter worth $196,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $83,548,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,108,000 after purchasing an additional 268,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,715,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,451.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 119,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.33.

BMI stock opened at $180.24 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.95.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

