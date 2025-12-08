Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.92% of SiTime worth $217,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SiTime by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $7,898,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 28.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.58, for a total transaction of $437,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,730,357.70. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,626,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,070 shares in the company, valued at $18,843,330. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,367 shares of company stock worth $11,842,313 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $360.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $352.05 on Monday. SiTime Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $386.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.07 and its 200 day moving average is $248.29. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.94 and a beta of 2.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.