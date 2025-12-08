Invesco Ltd. Has $208.40 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $208,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53,039 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,969,000 after buying an additional 2,976,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,916,000 after buying an additional 1,096,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,334,000 after acquiring an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $255.21 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

