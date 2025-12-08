Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,254,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.38% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $213,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 1.4%

ALGM stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -182.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.